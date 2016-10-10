 

Want to own a piece of Christchurch's earthquake damaged Lancaster Park? Now you can

Parts of Christchurch's much-loved Lancaster Park such as "charis, tables, lighting fixtures, roller doors and gates" are set to be re-homed to community and sporting groups. 

Lianne Dalziel says a decision needs to be made on what to do with the earthquake damaged stadium.

Christchurch City Council approved the deconstruction of the stadium in March after a report released last year from a quantity surveying firm concluded repairing the park to a standard where it could host international rugby Test matches would cost between $252 million and $275 million.

Lancaster Park was the home of Canterbury Rugby before the quakes and hosted numerous domestic and international rugby matches.

With demolition set to begin in December and expected to take 12 to 14 months to complete, the council is now searching for new owners to take home parts of the stadium which can be salvaged. 

"There are items within the stadium (such as chairs, tables, lighting fixtures, roller doors and gates) that could be put to good use by sporting or community groups,’" says Darren Burden, General Manager of Vbase, the venue management company that owns the stadium.

"There may also be items of a more sentimental nature that different groups might have an interest in because they hold special meaning.

"Some groups have already approached us to say they are interested in parts of the stadium but we want to do this fairly and ensure all groups are given the chance to indicate their interest."

The Lancaster Park war memorial gates, built to commemorate the Canterbury athletes who served in World War I, are to be protected and preserved during the deconstruction.

Those people interested in owning their own slice of the famous stadium have until 4pm on June 23 to say in writing what they want to take from the stadium and why. 

Mr Burden says at the same time as that process is happening, expressions of interest will be sought from companies keen to be involved in the deconstruction of the stadium.

The council says as much material as possible will be salvaged or recycled.

