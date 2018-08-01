Want one of these guys? NZ husky adoption centre warns abandoned dogs are of 'high-maintenance'

The president of the Kiwi teachers union has revealed members voted in an "overwhelming majority" to increase a scheduled three-hour strike on August 15 into a full-day.

New Zealand Education Institute (NZEI) president Lynda Stuart said a ballot of primary teachers and principals on extending strike action came back last night, after it became "clearer and clearer" members were rejecting the last pay offer from the Ministry of Education.

"It's been really clear, from way before the election last year that we are in a significant crisis in education," Ms Stuart said.

"Our teachers want time to teach. So, to get on with their jobs of teaching, we need a significant pay jolt into the sector to be able to attract and retain people in the profession."

Ms Stuart also said primary teachers were calling for more support for children who have significant learning difficulties and challenging behaviours.

The NZEI president also denied the union had waited until a Labour-led Government was in power to enforce strike action.

"This totally is not about the Government, the decisions were made last year, early last year, that we had a looming crisis and that we needed to take significant measures," she said.

Ms Stuart said the NZEI had entered into mediation with the Ministry of Education over avoiding strike action, and primary teachers are "totally bargaining" for a new employment agreement in "good faith".

"Obviously we want to come to a way forward, that's the aim of negotiations, but at this stage August 15 is a go," Ms Stuart said.

The NZEI has been attempting to give as much warning as they possibly could over the strikes, Ms Stuart said, and it would be up the board of trustees whether individual primary schools would close on August 15.

"We don't take this lightly, 24 years since this has happened in this country," Ms Stuart said.

MINISTRY DISAPPOINTED

The Ministry of Education is disappointed that planned strike action by primary school principals and teachers has been extended to a full day, says Deputy Secretary of Early Learning and Student Achievement Ellen MacGregor-Reid said in a statement.

"We value the work principals and teachers do and progressing these negotiations is a priority for us.

"We are disappointed the union has decided to take strike action while we are still in the negotiating process.

"As we announced yesterday we have entered into mediation. Both parties wish to explore every possible avenue to reach an agreement.