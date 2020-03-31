'I want more tests' - Jacinda Ardern says coronavirus test criteria being broadened

Jacinda Ardern says coronavirus test criteria is being broadened in a bid to capture any community transmission happening around the country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I want more tests," the Prime Minister said this afternoon said as New Zealand's testing capacity continues to ramp up.

Ms Ardern says just over 21,000 Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far and we can currently process 3500 per day.

"Testing will be widened to people with Covid-19 symptoms, but not necessarily a history of travel or exposure to another case," she said.

Ms Ardern noted clinicians did have the final say on whether or not patients should be tested before the wider criteria was put in place.

Meaning people not falling under the previous stricter criteria may still have been tested.

Her comments come as a further 58 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in New Zealand today, raising the total number to 647.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says 14 people are in hospital with the virus, two of whom are in intensive care.

Opposition leader Simon Bridges said he looked forward to seeing an increase in the number of tests being conducted.

"For weeks it has been too hard to get tested," Mr Bridges said

"There are many probable cases who have not been able to get tested because they weren’t overseas recently or don’t have a clear overseas link. The criteria needs to be clear and broad and clinicians need the resources to conduct the tests."