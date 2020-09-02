'I want to get fined' - Man trespassed after occupying Christchurch bus to protest mandatory mask rule

A Christchurch man occupied a doorway of a bus in Christchurch on Monday in an apparent protest against the government's mandatory mask rule on public transport under Alert Level 2.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The order requires passengers on public transport to wear face coverings to help stop the potential spread of Covid-19, with a small number of exemptions.

In a video posted online on Monday, a man identifying himself as Adam Nuttall can be seen getting on to a bus and then "occupying" the doorway, before asking the driver and station staff to call police to give him a fine.

The video opens with a quote from American black civil rights campaigner Rosa Parks, who refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger.

The driver of the bus can be heard telling Mr Nuttall that he can simply board the bus - but he refuses, insisting that police are called.

One passenger, passing Mr Nuttall to board the bus, told him to "stop being a selfish prick".

Face coverings mandatory for all Kiwis over 12 on public transport, Government confirms

In the video caption, Mr Nuttall wrote that "until the claimed mandate is tested in court then it is just Cindy (Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern) telling us what to do.

"This is not how laws are made in a free and democratic society."

A woman who was with Mr Nuttall during the incident could be heard saying "they're just rules, they're not laws".

The requirement comes under the COVID-19 Public Health Response (Alert Level Requirements) Order 2020, Clause 27, which came into force at 11.59pm on August 30.

The penalty for refusing to wear a mask on public transport is a $300 fine, rising to $1000 if the matter goes to court.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins has said enforcement of the rule will be "a light touch", with police focusing on education and awareness during the first few days.

Mr Nuttall said police had not attended after an hour of his "occupation", but shortly after leaving the bus station, police approached him.

He was trespassed from the facility, but police said they have "no plans" to grant Mr Nuttall's demand for a fine.

Police praise Kiwis for 'embracing' use of masks on public transport as new rules begin

Environment Canterbury runs the bus service in Christchurch, and a spokesperson said the incident was disappointing.

"While this is one disappointing incident, the vast majority of our passengers have been doing the right thing and wearing their face coverings as required," it said.

"We are following central government guidance on implementing the mandatory face coverings rule. While our drivers can remind passengers to put on their face covering when boarding, there are some exemptions to this rule, and our drivers are not required to enforce wearing of masks – and neither are other passengers.