'I wanna go really fast' - daredevil two-year-old becomes youngest ever to ride Rotorua Skyswing

A two-year-old daredevil has gained online recognition after becoming the youngest ever to brave Rotorua's 50m tall Skyswing.

Talk about brave: The Rotorua Skyswing's youngest ever rider takes to the sky at 120km/h with his parents.
Video footage of two-year-old Finn along with his dad, Chris Cunningham and mum Danielle, was shared to Facebook on New Year's Day and has been viewed more than 90,000 time since as of this afternoon.

Mr Cunningham and his family were visiting family in Tokoroa from Auckland during the New Year's holidays and decided to head to Rotorua to try the luge.

But as soon as they went up on the gondola and saw the Skyswing, Finn said "I wanna do dat one," in toddler language, Mr Cunningham told 1 NEWS. 

Unlike his son Mr Cunnigham wasn't so keen on the ride, but after finding out Finn was tall enough they thought they'd give it a go. 

He said they watched two people go and his son still wasn't scared even after seeing a couple get stuck up at the top for five minutes too afraid to pull the cord and swing.

"I wanna go really fast," Mr Cunningham said Finn told him.

"We're so proud of our boy and what he's capable of," Mr Cunningham said. 

Mr Cunningham said this isn't the first time he's been adventurous.

Since he could walk he's been balancing on the back of their couch and jumping around the park near their South Auckland home.

"He's a right wee monkey," said Mr Cunningham. 

The video shared to Facebook has had positive feedback with many parents admiring the couple for taking their son on the ride. 

Mr Cunningham's video has even made worldwide, after being shared to Ellentube today.

By 1NEWS NOW Reporter Millie McCaughan

