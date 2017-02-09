 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Wanganui family's quest to spend $0 on grocery bills in 2017: 'Give freely, it will come back to you freely'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One Wanganui family has taken their New Year's resolution to the extreme, with a goal of going the whole of 2017 without spending money on food.  

Lydia Harvey and Husband Matt and their four children are one month into their year without paying for groceries.

Lydia Harvey and Husband Matt and their four children are one month into their year without paying for groceries.

Source: Facebook: Lydia Harvey

Lydia Harvey, husband Matt and their four kids came up with the idea of having a zero dollar grocery bill when their youngest child, Ashton, was diagnosed with celiac disease - an allergy to gluten- and a dairy intolerance when he was three.

"I started wondering why our food was making him sick. And then I started asking questions - reading all the ingredients on packets and googling anything that I didn't understand. I realised that so much of what we eat isn't even proper food," she told the Wanganui Chronicle.

Since then Ms Harvey has become focused on locally grown, unprocessed foods, and to keep them going this year her full time job is gardening, cooking and bartering.

Just a month into the year the Harvey family has been feasting on plenty of home-grown summer fruits and vegetables, even growing so much they've been able to give much of it away.

But the beginning of the year didn't get off to a smooth start.

Lydia Harvey made the decision not to stockpile food before New Year's Day, but when they went on a trip to Taupo for the day after, the kids started getting hungry and asking for takeaways.

"It would have been really easy to just stop and buy some chips, which is what we would have done in the past. The thing about spending no money on food is that you have to be really organised," she told the Wanganui Chronicle.

Now the Harvey's are thriving, as well as producing their own fruit, vegetables and eggs, they have become well versed in foraging and bartering for food.

Ms Harvey often bakes for friends, who giver her ingredients in return. She's also helped people with their gardens and in turn has been offered a share of the produce.

"My motto is that if you give freely, it will come back to you freely. We always have so many surpluses, and we don't ask for anything in return, people are happy to give back to us," she said.

She's reached out to friends on social media offering strawberry plants and avocado trees for a grocery item in return.

Lydia Harvey uses her excess produce from her garden to barter for grocery items during her family's first month without paying for groceries.

Lydia Harvey uses her excess produce from her garden to barter for grocery items during her family's first month without paying for groceries.

Source: Facebook: Lydia Harvey

Ms Harvey told the Chronicle she's really enjoyed teaching people how to cut back on their grocery bills and save some extra money.

But with winter looming she did admit to being nervous for those months but she has been bottling and preserving as much produce as she can to prepare.

Related

Food and Drink

Cost of Living

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:32
1
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

00:20
2
RAW: Car bursts into flames on central Auckland overpass near harbour bridge

Raw: Raging car fire on Auckland CBD motorway stops rush hour traffic

00:40
3
Rape victim and her attacker host TED talk to share their experience.

Watch: Fearless woman shares stage with her rapist for TED talk

00:59
4
A federal court is hearing arguments over the ban, decision expected later this week.

NZ Government sets up 24/7 taskforce to deal with Trump administration

00:09
5
The Racing 92 lock was in typical fine form when asked which of his Kiwi comrades he prefers to tackle at training.

Watch: 'He's a girl!' - Former All Black Ali Williams pulls no punches on his legendary Kiwi team mates

00:20
RAW: Car bursts into flames on central Auckland overpass near harbour bridge

Raw: Raging car fire on Auckland CBD motorway stops rush hour traffic

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen rising from the Northern Motorway overpass above Victoria Park.

01:00
Justice Minister Amy Adams has introduced a process for those convicted prior to the 1986 law change to have their record wiped.

'We are sorry' - Government offers pardons to gay men convicted of homosexual acts

Those convicted before the 1986 law change can apply to have their crimes wiped from their record.

00:59
A federal court is hearing arguments over the ban, decision expected later this week.

NZ Government sets up 24/7 taskforce to deal with Trump administration

The taskforce is being run by six or seven staff members 24 hours a day.

03:17
A woman disqualified from owning animals from five years gets a visit from the authorities - and she's not going to let them in.

Carolyn Robinson: The animal hoarder was home, hiding in a corner with her animals

We were there as SPCA and police repeatedly knocked on her door.

04:21
Matty and Brodie Kane decided to test whether theme parks helped you lose weight.

Watch: Petrified Matty McLean's hilarious reaction on Rainbow's End ride, but don't worry, 'we're getting so skinny!'

Matty and Brodie Kane decided to test whether theme parks helped you lose weight.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ