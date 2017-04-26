Wandering seal chooses Napier park as sunbathing spot

A fur seal is quickly becoming a Hawke's Bay celebrity after making a park its sunbathing spot for five days.

The lone seal was first spotted sunbathing in a Napier waterway on Prebensen Drive near Park Island on Saturday, attracting attention from plenty of locals and animal services.

Since then, Mike Gannaway and his children have spotted the seal wandering across the road from their home near the park.

He gave the Department of Conservation a call to inform staff about the seal's location and managed to capture a video of it playing in the grass.

Mr Gannaway told 1 NEWS NOW he was informed by DOC that they were confident the seal would "find its way back to sea".

Once the seal is finished "sunbathing or relaxing" it is expected to find its way home, but in this case it's "a matter of patience", a spokesperson from DOC told 1 NEWS NOW.

She said it's a "big deal" to physically move a seal, so they try to keep an eye out, making sure the seal is safe.

Locals have been keeping DOC informed about the seal's whereabouts, which was recently further down the road.

"People find it quite amusing."