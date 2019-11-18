Wanaka woman who's copped negative feedback about Instagram hunting photos says fellow hunters support her

A Wanaka mum who documents her hunting lifestyle online says the positive feedback far outweighs the negative she receives.

Lucy Jaine, 29, told Seven Sharp she does bear the brunt of some nasty comments on her Instagram account, but it isn't all bad.

"I have been getting a lot of negative feedback about my hunting lifestyle, but the positive far outweighs the negative which is really cool," Ms Jaine said.

"A lot of other Kiwi hunters, particularly women, have been saying 'keep up the good work' which is really nice."

The mother-of-three also likes to include her children in her outdoor hunting pursuits.

"The kids love the outdoors and it's stimulating for them to be in nature."

She explained why hunting is so important to her and her family.

"I'm not really into supporting factory farming, when we go pig or deer hunting we make sure the animals are killed humanely.

"I find I weird that people are okay going to the supermarket and buying meat, but they seem to have an issue with me killing an animal myself."

When quizzed by Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells as to why she is often not wearing much clothing in her Instagram hunting pics, Ms Jaine replied that "it's just for a laugh really".