Wanaka scrub fire contained after forcing evacuation of properties

Southern fire communications have confirmed a fire in Manuka bush at Dublin Bay near Wanaka that forced the evacuation of two homes is now contained.
Scrub fire raging near Wanaka
Source: Supplied
Emergency services were notified to the blaze at around 5.45 pm and quickly called in four appliances, two water tankers and two helicopters as the fire was fanned by high winds.
Southern Fire Communications Shift Manager Andrew Norris says the fire which covers an area roughly 500 metres by 500 metres is now contained and officers are now dampening down the area.
He says rural fire officers have been called to continue that process into the night.
It is a sparsely populated area, bordering Lake Wanaka, with mainly lifestyle blocks and holiday homes but authorities aren't taking any risks.
Food writer Annabel Lanbein, who lives in Wanaka, posted video of the fire, saying "very scary, hopefully the choppers will come with water buckets".
