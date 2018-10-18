Wanaka crash: DOC workers were 'pioneers' in conservation

One of the DOC workers killed in yesterday's Wanaka helicopter crash was Paul Hondelink who'd had 47 years conservation experience, DOC's director-general says.

Pilot Nick Wallis, son of aviation pioneer Sir Tim Wallis and general manager of Alpine Helicopters, Mr Hondelink and another DOC worker were killed when the Hughes 500 crashed shortly after takeoff. The staff taking part in the operation to reduce tahr numbers .

The crash came just three months after Mr Wallis's brother Matthew died when his helicopter crashed into Lake Wanaka.

He said all three people represented some of the most significant conservation experience in the world.

"It feels like a huge hole in the Department of Conservation this morning.

"They pioneered so much for conservation, as have the Wallises."

The Wallis family had been linked with conservation their whole lives, he said. Lady Wallis set up the National Parks and Conservation Foundation, Sir Tim Wallis has the same background as my staff who were killed in the accident.

"Nick ..with his engineering experience, he was constantly trialling new ways of pest control."

Mr Sanson said along with the Wallis family, Mr Hondelink had man pioneered the use of 'Judas goats' - where a feral goat is fitted with a radio transmitter device, allowing the hunter to locate the whole flock.

"He was able to do huge catchments of predator control, for not a lot of money, just because of the way he thought things through.

"The other guy, he was just born to kill predators to bring back our birds. He pioneered the first predator dog in 1996.

"Thousands of birds are alive on islands because of these people."

In a statement, the Alpine Group said the DOC workers who died formed part of a team of elite senior rangers within the department.

"Importantly, they were personal friends of Alpine staff and ownership, who are also grieving at this time."