Wanaka cattle competition hoping to turn around 'concerning' lack of youth in agriculture

It's out of the farm and into the showgrounds in Queenstown’s Lakes District for a group of farmers competing with Hereford cattle.

The World Hereford Conference has been running for around 70 years, but a new show in Wanaka is hoping to inspire more young people to get involved.

Young farmers have come from seven countries around the world to Central Otago to showcase their skills.

“They are going to clip out a cattle beast ... and they are going to straighten their top lines and extenuate their muscles,” explained Rebecca Paterson, World Hereford Conference spokesperson.

For Ms Paterson there's another purpose to this competition, to encourage more young people to stay in the farming industry.

“I just think we really need youth to stay in agriculture because it is such an important part of the world.”

Attracting young people’s attention has been a priority for the sector in recent years.

Lucy Collin of Team New Zealand Hereford said the amount of interest from youth has dwindled in recent years.

“There doesn't seem to be as many people now, but I don't know, I suppose there's not enough interest," said Ms Collin.

It's not just a problem on home soil, with youth engagement in agriculture appearing to decline across the globe.

“More people want to do the city and maybe this is more hard work but you can probably earn more as a lawyer, but I don't know, I wouldn’t be doing that,” says Mike Brems of Team Denmark.

Organisers are hoping that more events like the one in Wanaka will help turn that around.

For Will Gibson, who has been competing at A&P shows for years, these competitions are a big deal.

“I think the number of people coming in is definitely concerning and on that note I think the people that are coming through are talented," says Mr Gibson.