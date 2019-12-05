TODAY |

Wanaka businesses asked to consider closing ahead of sewer system shutdown following flooding

Source:  1 NEWS

Wanaka businesses have been asked by the district council to consider closing ahead of a sewer system shutdown at 4pm today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Emergency crews are on standby in case Lakes Wanaka and Wakatipu flood. Source: 1 NEWS

Ardmore Street has already been closed due to flooding, the Queenstown Lakes District Council said.

The sewer system is being shut down to ensure sewage does not enter the lake.

It comes as both Lake Wanaka and Lake Wakatipu hit above the high lake-level threshold, with emergency teams on standby to help should levels get higher.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More wet weather is forecast for Central Otago today, December 5. Source: Breakfast

Wanaka CBD's 30km/h speed limit remains in place.

New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:45
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
2
'Black Widow' Helen Milner wins right to have body samples of her murder victim re-tested
3
Israel Folau to receive $8 million in settlement with Rugby Australia - report
4
'I totally refused' - Fatal botched vaccine in Samoa was against parents' wishes, family reveal
5
Paula Bennett and Winston Peters exchange jibes over cannabis
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:43

Cyber crime at all time high in NZ, expert warns of ways to keep safe online

Banks will have to hold more capital to ensure Kiwis' cash is safe

Inside Parliament: Labour up, Labour down

Cops justified in Tasering, pepper-spraying man during Geraldine arrest, watchdog finds