'Wall of water coming from above us' – Napier campground owner tells of devastating flood

The owner of a Napier campground has told 1 NEWS of the dramatic moment he was forced to evacuate campers due to flash flooding brought on by torrential rains early this morning.

The Eskdale Holiday Park was evacuated as floodwaters rose this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel John Gayle, owner of the Eskdale Holiday Park, told 1 NEWS' Sean Hogan how the events unfolded.

"About 6:30 our river alarm went off, and when I went back to check the data sure enough there was a wall of water coming from above us.

"Then I went back and started the evacuation of the camp."

He says the river next to the campground rose "really fast" about four metres in only two hours.

The clean up from the flooding will be extensive and he hopes to begin the process as soon as weather allows.

