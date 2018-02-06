 

Wall Street stocks plunge causes 'bloodbath' in Australia market

AAP

The plunge in US stocks has infected Australian shares, with the local bourse opening sharply lower in a "bloodbath" after the Dow industrials hit its biggest one-day decline in history.

The Dow Jones industrial have taken their worst loss in six and a half years.
Source: Associated Press

The local benchmark S&amp;P/ASX200 index was down 2.7 per cent at 5,861.1 points after the first half-hour of trade on Tuesday, with all sectors weaker.

Charles Schwab market analyst Ben Le Brun said there was not even one stock on the Australian share market that opened stronger in the early stages of trading, following Wall Street's slump.

"It is an actual bloodbath," Mr Le Brun said.

"Wall Street has had an appetite for stocks for years on end so it has just been going up in steps and now we are looking at nothing more than a pull-back.

"So, of course, there is fallout here in Australia."

In the US, the benchmark S&amp;P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered their biggest percentage drops since August 2011 as investors grappled with rising bond yields and potentially firming inflation.

The financial, healthcare and industrial sectors fell the most, but declines were spread broadly as all major 11 S&amp;P groups dropped at least 1.7 per cent and all 30 of the blue-chip Dow industrial components finished negative.

At Wall Street's close, the Dow was down 4.60 per cent at 24,345.75, the S&amp;P 500 had lost 4.10 per cent to 2,648.94 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 3.78 per cent to 6,967.53.

Mr Le Brun thought it unlikely that Australian shares would return to positive territory but said local stocks could regain some ground if US futures indicated a positive turn on Tuesday afternoon.

