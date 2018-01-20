 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Walk away' - Police issue warning to partygoers after two men mown down by car in Auckland

share

Nicole Bremner 

1 NEWS Reporter

Auckland police are warning revellers they must take responsibility for their own actions in the wake of a fracas that saw two men moved down by a car early this morning in Panmure.

Investigators say it appears a fight at a party was the trigger for the violence.
Source: 1 NEWS

Investigators said it appears a fight at a party was the trigger for the violence, which left both young men hospitalised, one with critical head injuries.

The two young men were taken to hospital after the incident at around 1:30am this morning where it appears a car deliberately drove into a mob fighting in the middle of the road.

Detective senior sergeant Geoff Baber said: "It is a serious incident to involve a vehicle in assaulting people."

18-year-old Maria said trouble started when gatecrashers arrived at a house where she was attending a family gathering.

"After the boys tried to get into the house we all got locked inside the garage, all the kids."

Maria said fighting broke out and all the members of her family went out onto the street to stop it.

"I just heard screaming, but I never heard anybody get hit. Just heaps of screaming, heaps of glass smashing."

Police said they arrived to a tense and chaotic scene early this morning, where they found dozens of people they described as "intoxicated".

A member of the public helped police to locate the car they believe was involved and it is not at the centre of forensic testing.

Detective Baber said people have to take responsibility for their own actions.

"In this case, it's completely over the top, completely unwarranted.

"Walk away from situations, don’t cause aggravation and just turn the other cheek. Much better than ending up as our two victims have in hospital."

Police will not discuss charges until they have talked to the driver of the badly damaged car. 

Related

Nicole Bremner

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin appeared in court for the first time today.

'They deserve no mercy' - More details emerge in court from Californian horror house

2
Rotweiler puppy, Rosko, was found by Police after being stolen outside his owner's North Shore residence.

Rosko the missing rottweiler puppy found by Police


00:37
3
A 48-year-old appeared in the Waitakere district court today and will reappear on Monday.

'Better work stories' - Guns, drugs and $2.5 million cash found in West Auckland when police called to break up golf club fight

4
Ella Yelich-O'Connor, better known as Lorde, at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2017.

'Overdue and vital' - #MeToo movement bringing 'dudes' down says Lorde

00:33
5
The reporter wanted to talk about Adams' finger roll but the Kiwi wouldn't budge.

Watch: Humble Steven Adams uses classic Kiwi quirkiness to avoid bragging about himself

00:28
The item appeared on the BBC evening news in the UK and on Japanese TV.

News of Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy makes headlines around the world

The Guardian noted that Trevor Mallard has already encouraged a family friendly Parliament.

00:09
People have been evacuated from the area in Newmarket.

Watch: Smoke billows out of large building fire in Auckland that left people evacuated from the area

A fire that broke out at the Newmarket Plaza this afternoon has been extinguished.

Conference workers speak in front of a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, California.

Facebook to emphasise 'trustworthy' news via user surveys

It's the second major tweak to Facebook's algorithm announced this month.

00:27
In the 1980s, Michael Douglas allegedly fondled himself in front of Susan Braudy, “without thought of any repercussions”.

Michael Douglas under fire following allegations of harassment dating back 30 years

The Oscar-winner is accused of fondling himself in front of the accuser.


Kim Dotcom suing New Zealand government for 'billions' of dollars

Dotcom said his arrest warrant, from 6 years ago today, was based a non-criminal claim of secondary online copyright infringement.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 