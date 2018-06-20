 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Wake up call' - NZ stroke rates predicted to rise 40 per cent in decade

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A University of Otago study has predicted stroke rates in New Zealand will increase by 40 per cent in the next 10 years, despite medical advances and public health initiatives.

The possible strike date is getting closer after nurses rejected the Government’s latest pay offer.

Source: Parliament TV

Stroke costs New Zealand an estimated $700 million each year.

The study, which was released today, predicts the number of strokes will increase from about 9000 strokes per year to 12,000 strokes in the next decade.

Report author Associate Professor Anna Ranta said the current New Zealand healthcare system would struggle to cater for the projected increase.

Dr Ranta is also the Ministry of Health's National Stroke Clinical Leader and a consultant neurologist with the Capital and Coast District Health Board.

"It's a wake up call ... we can all contribute to this and it's a problem we all share," Dr Ranta said.

More planning and funding for stroke prevention, treatment and education was needed to handle the increasing rates of stroke, she said.

"The services currently in place are very much geared towards the current numbers."

All New Zealanders should be able to recognise the signs and symptoms of stroke, she said.

Better data was needed to validate the figures, Dr Ranta said.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car generic.

Delays expected as rolled logging truck blocks State Highway One near Taupo

00:25
2
Frizell is set to debut for the All Blacks in Dunedin for the final Test against France on Saturday.

Watch: Softly spoken Shannon Frizell has reporters in stitches with honest answer about the All Blacks duty he finds most challenging

00:44
3
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.

How the world reacted to Jacinda & Clarke's newborn baby girl - tributes pour in

00:44
4
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.

'We are very happy' - Jacinda Ardern's parents 'warmly welcome' her new baby girl

5

Live stream: Breakfast

00:25
The Finance Minister says the pair “are going to be the most wonderful parents”.

'They're going to be the most wonderful parents' - Grant Robertson's kind words for new parents Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford

The Finance Minister and friend of the PM says: "I think it says something great about our country that we're all celebrating together this birth."

00:44
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.

'We are very happy' - Jacinda Ardern's parents 'warmly welcome' her new baby girl

Ross Ardern told RNZ he and his wife Laurell were "very proud" of their daughter - the Prime Minister.

Police car generic.

Delays expected as rolled logging truck blocks State Highway One near Taupo

The driver is in a serious condition after the accident near Palmer Mill Road.

First full day dawns for Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's baby girl as addition to NZ's first family sparks celebration at home and world headlines

"Welcome to our village wee one," the 37-year-old Prime Minister posted on social media last night after the couple's first baby was born at 4.45pm weighing 3.31kg.

02:27
The world's attention is on Jacinda Ardern after today's arrival of her daughter – and Paul was spreading the word.

1 NEWS reporter Paul Hobbs discusses Ardern and Gayford's baby to world audience on CNN

The pair announced the news on Ms Ardern's Instagram just after 6pm today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 