'Waiting to see what happens' – Nelson resident who lost wedding dress in last storm preps for Gita

One Nelson family who lost precious heirlooms when the remnants of tropical Cyclone Fehi brought a massive ocean storm surge barreling into their home last month say they're better prepared for Cyclone Gita today.

Jo Randell lost her wedding dress and photos when storm surge flooded her Ruby Bay home last month.

Now, as Cyclone Gita bears down on the Nelson region, she says her family are ready for the impact.

"A lot more prepared this time, last time took us all by surprise and it took us a couple of weeks to get over that. Now we are just taking a few days off work and just waiting to see what happens," she told 1 NEWS' Kaitlin Ruddock.

Her kids have pitched in by helping to sandbag the house as well with Ms Randell saying they are "having a great time off school today, they're loving it."

She is less concerned about her possessions though and more worried about the elderly population living in Ruby Bay.

"Everything downstairs has all had it anyway so we are not too concerned about this, but we are concerned about the elderly neighbours around us and how they will cope," she said.