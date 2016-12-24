Waiting for a parcel? NZ Post 'confident' those waiting on Christmas packages will receive today

New Zealand Post is confident most people waiting on parcels for Christmas should find them on their doorstep today.

Demand for courier services in the holiday lead-up has been higher than the company anticipated and many customers took to the New Zealand Post’s Facebook page to vent their frustration at delays.

Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart told 1 NEWS a backlog which built up earlier in the week has now been cleared, with extra vans, trucks and an extra aircraft working to meet demand.

He said a thousand staff are working today to make sure parcels reach their destination and he’s confident most will.

Courier Post depots are also staying open longer than usual to allow people to pick up their packages if they’ve received a card.