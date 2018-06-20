 

Waiting game for NZ's First Baby has media pouncing on PM's every social media post

Rarely does news about waiting garner so much attention.

As the watch continues for the arrival of Jacinda Ardern's first child, the 37-year-old Prime Minister's every social media post is being parsed for signs.

Today, her partner, fishing show presenter Clarke Gayford, sparked headlines across the nation by tweeting a photo of Ms Ardern at home going through documents.

"Anyone with aspirations of being PM, make sure you also have an appetite for reading and reading and reading and reading," he said, punctuating it with "#stillwaiting".

Ms Ardern was due on Sunday, but has committed to keep working until she arrives in Auckland Hospital.

However, not wanting to tempt fate, she has pulled back from public appearances since last week, leaving reporters jumping at every post for signs of the impending First Baby.

Her Instagram feed - on which she first announced her pregnancy - has become a vehicle both for showing she's still on the job and that the wait continues.

From updates about her piles of papers to visits to her local electorate office, eyes have been peeled.

A satirical live blog on news site The Spinoff, running since the due date, has captured the mood with occasional updates such as: "11.20am: No baby."

The prime minister's last official pre-baby outing - at the National Agricultural Fieldays on Thursday - saw her walking through crowds with some touching her bump, others offering to deliver the child. She's also received an avalanche of public parenting advice.

Meanwhile, Ms Ardern herself has played down the occasion, arguing she's far from the first woman to have a child while working and that she's privileged to have a strong support network some other mums don't.

But she has braced for the media storm to come.

"We know that we are watched, and we do our best just to be true to ourselves. But we know that that will happen to us for parenting as well," she told TVNZ recently.

"As long as the judgement falls on me more than my child, that's what I hope for the most."

Ms Ardern will become the first elected world leader to take maternity leave following the birth. She'll have six weeks off, but will remain on call for major decisions.

