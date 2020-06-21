Waitematā District Commander gives emotional tribute to fallen colleague who gave his life 'serving the country'

Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt, a police officer who was fatally shot in a traffic stop in West Auckland on Friday, has been remembered in an emotional tribute by his colleague as someone who was “highly respected by his peers”.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said Constable Hunt "set himself very high standards” and was “living his dream” serving his community.

“Matt is an outstanding police officer, he passionately demonstrated his desire to serve his community.”

Constable Hunt, who was only two years out of police college, was someone who was “highly respected by his peers”, Superintendent Hassan said.

“He is and will continue to be sorely missed by us all.

“He was killed serving his country. There is no higher price.”

'A person of great integrity' - Family pay tribute to fallen police officer Matthew Hunt

She said the hundreds of police officers and members of the community who turned up to a karakia on Reynella Drive today, where the shooting occurred, went to show how respected he was.

“It was a moving event, but certainly important tikanga to observe.

“We are greatly comforted by the amazing community support we're receiving. New Zealanders around the country, thank you for the messages of support you are giving not only to Waitematā District, but to our blue family of 14,000.”

Flowers left outside Henderson Police Station for fallen police officer Constable Matthew Hunt. Source: 1 NEWS

She said staff were “humbled” by the support from the community.

Superintendent Hassan said she had been speaking to Constable Hunt’s mother over the past few days, and her team was working “tirelessly” to support her and the rest of Constable Hunt's family.

“She speaks highly of his desire for perfection … he was certainly showing that during his first few years as a police officer.”

Superintendent Hassan also acknowledged the work of the policing team in Waitematā and around the country for their tenacity.

“We also visited the injured police officer in hospital and the injured member of the public,” she said.

“Understandably, the surviving police officer has mixed feelings.

“He is very grateful to be alive but he is absolutely devastated at the loss of his colleague.

“I'm incredibly proud of the way our staff responded immediately following this incident.”

Flowers left at Henderson Police station in tribute to officer killed in Massey shooting

Constable Hunt was shot dead during a "routine traffic stop" that took a fatal turn.

Police had been following a vehicle of interest on Reynella Drive in Massey, when shots were fired.

Another officer is recovering from leg wounds, and a member of the public was injured when they were hit by a car. Both are in a stable condition in hospital.

The Armed Offenders Squad was called in to assist with the manhunt, which lasted several hours.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers confirmed this afternoon police weren’t searching for anyone else in relation to the incident.

"We're getting close to finishing our examination of the crime scene, and soon that will be opened up," he said.

"Today's karakia was one part of the healing process to allow to allow that to occur."

He said the firearm used in the incident was a “prohibited weapon”, but would not go into further detail while matters were before the courts.