Waitematā boat fall victim identified as investigation continues

The woman who died after falling from a charter boat in Auckland's Waitematā Harbour has been named by police.

Danielle Tamarua, 25, died after falling overboard in the Waitematā Harbour. Source: Facebook

Aucklander Danielle Tamarua, 25, was a guest on the Zefiro Charters Limited boat at the time, police said today.

Around 30 people were on-board the boat when it left the Viaduct on Thursday afternoon.

Tamarua died after falling overboard at around 5.15pm, police say.

The woman had been travelling on a chartered boat carrying roughly 30 other passengers when the incident occurred. Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust

A second person jumped in to try and save her but was unsuccessful. That person was uninjured.

Police say they're continuing to work with Maritime NZ to understand the circumstances leading to Tamarua's death.

A scene examination continues today, with specialist workgroups involved.

Person jumped into Auckland harbour to help woman who died in boating incident — police

Police are also making inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

