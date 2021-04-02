Waitematā boat fall victim identified as investigation continues

The woman who died after falling from a charter boat in Auckland's Waitematā Harbour has been named by police.

Danielle Tamarua, 25, died after falling overboard in the Waitematā Harbour. Source: Facebook

Aucklander Danielle Tamarua, 25, was a guest on the Zefiro Charters Limited boat at the time, police said today.

Around 30 people were on-board the boat when it left the Viaduct on Thursday afternoon.

Tamarua died after falling overboard at around 5.15pm, police say.

A second person jumped in to try and save her but was unsuccessful. That person was uninjured.

Police say they're continuing to work with Maritime NZ to understand the circumstances leading to Tamarua's death.

A scene examination continues today, with specialist workgroups involved.

