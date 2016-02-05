 

Waitangi's Te Tii marae trying to sell 'exclusive broadcast rights' to media for $10,000

Waitangi's Te Tii marae is trying to sell exclusive broadcast rights to media for $10,000 to cover Waitangi Day commemorations that take place on the site.

Visitors to the Te Tii Waitangi marae gather ahead of commemorations on Waitangi Day.

Visitors to the Te Tii Waitangi marae gather ahead of commemorations on Waitangi Day.

The secretary of Waitangi Marae Mauri Komiti Tana Apiata says he approached Newshub first, and if they didn't meet the offer, he'd open it up to other broadcasters.

Mr Apiata told a 1 NEWS reporter that he wanted to talk to someone in the organisation who had "a chequebook" to discuss the situation.

1 NEWS and Newshub are refusing to pay for exclusive rights.

Mr Apiata said there is also a $1200 option which would allow media to film from a designated area on the marae grounds for powhiri.

He declined to appear on camera, and when asked via a phone call if the marae was holding the media to ransom, Mr Apiata hung up.

The chairman of the Waitangi National Trust Board Pita Paraone describes the deal as "downright ridiculous" saying the media should not be asked to pay to do their job.

Mr Paraone, who is also a NZ First MP, says the media is being taken hostage and the question now needs to be asked whether all commemorations at Te Tii marae be bypassed in favour of the Upper Treaty Ground at Waitangi.

1 NEWS acknowledges that it pays Te Tii marae an annual koha or donation of a few hundred dollars at Waitangi weekend to offset marae costs.

