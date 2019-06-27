Waitangi Treaty Grounds named as New Zealand’s first National Historic Landmark

Te Pitowhenua Waitangi Treaty Grounds has been named the country’s first National Historic Landmark.

Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Grant Robertson made the announcement at Waitangi today.

The National Historic Landmarks programme was introduced by the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act 2014.

The programme identifies geographical areas of national significance – the first to be named is the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

"Some of these sites are associated with important and sometimes challenging discussions about the events that have shaped our past and will influence our future," Mr Robertson says.

Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta says places such as Waitangi have deep significance to New Zealanders and its safeguarding is important to us all.