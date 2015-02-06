Waitangi National Trust passes inquiry into 'financial irregularities' to SFO

The Serious Fraud Office is investigating financial irregularities following an inquiry by Waitangi National Trust, the organisation that administers the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

Flags flying at Waitangi Treaty grounds Source: 1 NEWS

Waitangi National Trust confirmed today that an inquiry was underway into financial irregularities.

Waitangi National Trust Board acting chairman Dennis McBrearty said an investigation was conducted as soon as the irregularity was discovered by the organisation but this had now been passed to the Serious Fraud Office and they were making their inquiries.