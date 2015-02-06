Waitangi National Trust passes inquiry into 'financial irregularities' to SFO

Source:
The Serious Fraud Office is investigating financial irregularities following an inquiry by Waitangi National Trust, the organisation that administers the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.
Flags flying at Waitangi Treaty grounds
Source: 1 NEWS
Waitangi National Trust confirmed today that an inquiry was underway into financial irregularities.
Waitangi National Trust Board acting chairman Dennis McBrearty said an investigation was conducted as soon as the irregularity was discovered by the organisation but this had now been passed to the Serious Fraud Office and they were making their inquiries.
"The matter is now with the SFO and we will await the findings of their official enquiry. We are unable to comment any further pending the outcome of the SFO enquiry," Mr McBrearty said.
