Discharged Waitākere Hospital patients affected by Covid case being contacted

Some patients affected by the Covid-19 case at Waitākere Hospital have been discharged and are now being followed up by public health staff.

Waitākere Hospital. Source: RNZ / Dan Cook

It comes after a patient at Auckland's Waitākere Hospital tested positive for Covid-19.

A Waitematā District Health Board spokesperson said the person presented at the emergency department yesterday with Covid-19 symptoms and was put in a separate area.

The Ministry of Health said the person is now at an Auckland quarantine facility.

It said fewer than 10 patients are affected. Some of these patients have now been discharged and are being followed up by Auckland public health staff.

The Ministry said a small number of staff had contact with the patient, all were wearing full PPE and are fully vaccinated.

The spokesperson said there were a small number of people in that area, who will be monitored and tested.

However, they said there was no direct contact with other patients.

The overall exposure risk is considered low.