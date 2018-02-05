 

'Wait it out' - caution urged after tragic drowning of teens in swollen West Auckland river

The Mountain Safety Council is urging people to be cautious when deciding whether or not to cross rivers following the drowning of two teenage boys in a river over the weekend.

Mike Daisley says people should be very cautious, as rivers in New Zealand can rise and flow very quickly.
Source: Breakfast

Three people drowned over the weekend - Mitch Woolley and Sosi Turagaiviu were swept away at the Waitakere Ranges - as well as a father returning from a fishing trip at Awhitu National Park in southwest Auckland.

Statistics suggest the Waitangi break is particularly bad for the number of outdoor injuries and rescues which take place.

Mountain Safety Council chief executive Mike Daisley, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, said rivers in New Zealand can become swollen and dangerous very quickly due to our geography, which features steep hills and large catchments.

"Rivers in New Zealand always will rise in and around rain - we've got some really steep hills," Mr Daisley said.

"New Zealand rivers have a reputation for rising very quickly ... waiting it out is often a good thing to do."

Mr Daisley said if a river is flowing faster than you can walk on the shore, that's a sign of danger, and if the water is above your knees you should reconsider crossing.

"I think people generally underestimate the strength of rivers," he said.

This year's toll for water-related deaths is already at 15.

