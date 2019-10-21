TODAY |

Wairoa police station and officer's home shot at

Wairoa police say shots have been fired both at their station and at an officer's home over the weekend.

In a release today, police said the first incident took place about 11pm on Saturday, when a single shot was fired at the door of an officer's home in Wairoa.

The second took place about 9.25pm yesterday when the Wairoa Police Station on Queen Street was shot at.

No one was injured in either of the incidents.

Acting Eastern District Commander Iain Chapman said attacks on police staff or property "will not be tolerated".

"It is an important part of provincial and rural policing that our staff, and their families, live in the area that they work," Mr Chapman said.

"Our staff are part of the Wairoa community, they are there to serve the community and they have a right to feel safe both while on the job and when off shift.

"We are committed to working with the Wairoa community to ensure they and our staff can feel safe and be safe.

"Police take threats against our staff incredibly seriously and support measures are being put in place for our staff and their families to ensure their wellbeing and safety.

"While these two incidents are being investigated the Wairoa community will notice a heightened Police presence in the area with the support of the Armed Offenders Squad in the form of an Armed Response Team."

Wairoa Police Station Source: Google Maps
