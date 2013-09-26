Wairoa Mongrel Mob member faces 58 charges of dealing, supplying meth and cannabis

Two Mongrel Mob members are due in court in Wairoa today, one facing 58 charges of dealing and supplying methamphetamine and cannabis, following their arrest in the northern Hawke's Bay town yesterday.

A Wairoa Mongrel Mob Barbarians member faces the drug charges, and police say when making the arrest officers found $8000 in cash.

Another man, who is a member of Mongrel Mob Aotearoa, was also arrested at the same address for breaching bail.

Detective Sergeant John McCarthy, head of the eastern district organised crime unit, says police will continue to target gangs in Wairoa and particularly their illegal drug activities.

"Methamphetamine is a scourge on our communities, particularly small towns like Wairoa," Mr McCarthy said.

"We are focussing heavily on gangs and their involvement in the meth scene. The amount of social harm this drug does to the community is horrendous," he said.

The two men are due to appear in the Wairoa District Court today.

Police say no further information is available as the case is now before the courts.