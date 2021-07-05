TODAY |

Wairoa Black Power member arrested, police seize semi-automatic shotgun

Source:  1 NEWS

A semi-automatic shotgun was among weapons seized by police as a Black Power member was arrested at a property near Wairoa in the Hawke's Bay.

Seized Heckler and Koch .22 rifle. Source: Supplied

Police executed the search warrant at the residential address on Friday. The search resulted in the location and seizure of firearms and ammunition.

Police released a list of the firearms located at the rural property:

· 1x Heckler & Koch .22 rifle
· 1x Marlin .22 rifle
· 1x Escort Legacy semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun
· 1x Carl Gustav .308 rifle
· Ammunition including shotgun cartridges and rifle rounds of several different calibres

The search of the Lake Road, Frasertown property was conducted as part of Operation Atlas.

A 27-year-old man, a member of the Frasertown Black Power chapter, was arrested at the address.

"He has been charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one of unlawful possession of explosives, namely ammunition. He was due to appear in the Gisborne District Court today," police said in a statement.

Investigations in the area are still ongoing.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hawke's Bay
