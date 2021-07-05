Wairoa Black Power member arrested, police seize semi-automatic shotgun

A semi-automatic shotgun was among weapons seized by police as a Black Power member was arrested at a property near Wairoa in the Hawke's Bay.
Police executed the search warrant at the residential address on Friday. The search resulted in the location and seizure of firearms and ammunition.
Police released a list of the firearms located at the rural property:
· 1x Heckler & Koch .22 rifle
· 1x Marlin .22 rifle
· 1x Escort Legacy semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun
· 1x Carl Gustav .308 rifle
· Ammunition including shotgun cartridges and rifle rounds of several different calibres
The search of the Lake Road, Frasertown property was conducted as part of Operation Atlas.
A 27-year-old man, a member of the Frasertown Black Power chapter, was arrested at the address.
"He has been charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one of unlawful possession of explosives, namely ammunition. He was due to appear in the Gisborne District Court today," police said in a statement.
Investigations in the area are still ongoing.