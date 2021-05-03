TODAY |

Wairarapa woman creates rideshare service due to region's limited transport options

Source:  1 NEWS

A Wairarapa mum has created a rideshare service to give those in the countryside a lift in an area where travel options are limited. 

Source: Seven Sharp

Creator Natalie Dalziel, in Featherston, told Seven Sharp a number of people posted on local Facebook pages asking to be picked up. 

"There's just an overwhelming need basically for people to get from A to B."

If you're without a car, Dalziel said it was "very difficult" to get around as there were limited taxi services and bus services went between towns, not necessarily through them. 

"There's just a real need for people to get places."

She said the idea came from neighbours having the ability to drive one another around.  

Dalziel was confident the rideshare service would be popular after doing a bit of market research beforehand.

"There was such a huge response that I almost can't keep up with the demand."

