Wairarapa, Kapiti locals happy to play by Level 2 rules

Covid-19 rules don’t just apply to Wellington.

The restrictions under alert level two are also extended into the Wairarapa and Kāpiti regions.

Despite being at least an hour’s drive away, locals are happy to do their bit.

There are a large number of commuters who travel between Wellington and the two areas, as well as visitors over the weekend.

Martinborough vineyard Moy Hall owner, Caroyln McArthur, told 1 NEWS the main thing is being able to remain open under Level 2.

“We were looking over 200 [customers this weekend], but with any alert level change you see a few cancellations,” she said, noting a lot of their weekend customers are Wellingtonians.

She said the community understands why it has to play its part.

“We all know how it works, you just get out your extra signage, communicate with customers.”

Further north, in Masterton, residents also noted the reasons why it’s important the restrictions reach so far.

One woman told 1 NEWS she had relatives who also visited Te Papa the same day as the positive Sydney case.

Others also had household members who work in Wellington every day.

Gina Gayler, who runs a bakery kitchen, said there had been a drop off in customers since the alert level change but that was expected.

“It’s fine, [Wellington] is a hop skip and a jump. So many people travel over to Wellington, and people travel here, so we’re part of it really,” she said.

One event's company has been left heavy hearted, though, after having to cancel its fundraiser for breast cancer for the second year in a row.

A local moves past shops in Featherston, Wairarapa. Source: 1 NEWS

“It’s a really good cause, it’s not nice,” one of the organisers, Dale Keith, told 1 NEWS.

Rose & Smith, the company organising the event, had all of its pink decorations ready to go for its 120 guests.