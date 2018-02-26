Wairarapa hotel fire closes road before being contained

A fire at a hotel in Greytown has seen a number of fire trucks rush to the scene, closing a road in the small Wairarapa town.

Firefighters at White Swan Hotel in Greytown. Source: Pip Stevenson

The Fire Service has told 1 NEWS the blaze at the White Swan Hotel is now under control after seven trucks attended the scene.

The New Zealand Transport Authority says the road was closed between McMaster St and Hastwell St due to the fire.