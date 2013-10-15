Wairarapa hotel fire closes road

A fire at a hotel in Greytown has seen a number of fire trucks rush to the scene, closing a road in the small Wairarapa town.

The Fire Service has told 1 NEWS the blaze at the White Swan Hotel is not yet under control and seven trucks are attending the scene.

The New Zealand Transport Authority says the road is closed between McMaster St and Hastwell St due to the fire.