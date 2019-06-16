TODAY |

Wairarapa flying community's 'shock and disbelief' over loss of two pilots as funerals near

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Wellington

The close-knit Wairarapa flying community is preparing to farewell two of their own.

Twenty-year-old Joshua Christensen and Craig McBride, 66, were killed in a mid-air collision near Hood Aerodrome in Masterton on Sunday.

Wairarapa Aero Club president Michael O'Donnell said the flying community was in a state of "shock and disbelief".

"It was a glorious day, a lovely day to go for a fly. And it just seemed absolutely surreal that it had happened, just the out of sight of the aerodrome. So shock and disbelief and people have been supporting each other well...

"Josh had a plane at the airfield and flew it regularly and we all know him to say hello to. He was a more recent arrival than Craig [who] obviously had been here for most of his life, and was known through all the other communities - cricket and theatre and so forth and so on and the school.

"Craig was very much a bit of in the community and will be really sorely missed by lots of people...

"The first couple of days after the crash the weather was pretty awful, and no one was felt like flying. But now now ... it's on the approach to the 06 runway, so [there's] no avoiding it really."

The club had a gathering for the two men on Sunday and there was funeral to get through on Friday, he said.

Investigations into the crash continue.

rnz.co.nz

Your playlist will load after this ad

The light planes collided mid-air near Masterton shortly after four parachutists jumped. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Mate Ma'a Tonga fans are packing into a sold out Mt Smart for tonight's Test against Australia.
South Auckland company shouts 200 workers tickets to watch Mate Ma'a Tonga
2
Dargaville couple Kylie and Trevor Flood are demanding answers after Trevor suffered brain damage from a morphine overdose at Auckland City Hospital
Builder suffers brain damage after receiving pain relief
3
If Comanchero gang think they can take on Mongrel Mob in NZ 'they'll be in for a shock', ex-Aussie cop says
4
Karina Tipene shared her story on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Auckland woman living with her six grandchildren describes struggle of trying to pay the power bill
5
Emergency services arrive at crash scene near the Pahiatua track
Dog protects injured owner for three nights following serious crash in Palmerston North
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Emergency services arrive at crash scene near the Pahiatua track

Dog protects injured owner for three nights following serious crash in Palmerston North
05:12
“If there does need to be systemic change … we’ll be recommending that,” he said.

If Oranga Tamariki needs 'systemic change, we'll recommend that', ombudsman says
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Schoolboy recounts moment he dived into Christchurch lake to rescue woman after crash
00:13
The man was arrested over the death of Star, who was stabbed more than 40 times, last night.

Man appears in court over fatal stabbing of miniature pony near Dunedin