Wairarapa farmer turns flooded paddock drain into rural extreme sport

Drain Masters, employing some stunning Kiwi ingenuity, is the newest rural sporting craze - of sorts - you've never heard of.
Created in the Wairarapa, it involves being towed through a drain behind a vehicle on a wakeboard.
"Last couple of years, we rode in the drain when it was in flood one time," Cole Simmons told Seven Sharp last night.
This year it has gone to another level.
"I got bored of just riding up and down the drain so this year, I wanted to throw a couple of culverts in there and make a bit of a jump and stuff like that."