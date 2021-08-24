Waipu vaccination clinic gets surprise dinosaur visit

A vaccination clinic in Waipu had some unexpected visitors line up to get the Covid-19 vaccine before the Alert Level 4 restrictions – a group of dinosaurs.

Patsy Beverwijk was behind the plan and said she just wanted to spread some joy.

“Kids love dinosaurs, they bring a smile to adults too, my husband and I enjoy bringing fun to folk,” she said.

“We went to Bream Bay Medical Centre for our vaccination and we all feel great."

Karen Chapman, a nurse at Bream Bay Medical centre said she loved the dinosaurs.

“It was just so wonderful,” Chapman said.

“I just want to say thank you, they were just gorgeous."

Beverwijk purchased the dinosaur costumes a couple of years ago, and she and her family wear them at annual Christmas parades in Waipu.