Waipu vaccination clinic gets surprise dinosaur visit

Abbey Wakefield, Breakfast Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A vaccination clinic in Waipu had some unexpected visitors line up to get the Covid-19 vaccine before the Alert Level 4 restrictions – a group of dinosaurs.

The idea was to bring some joy and fun in what is a stressful time. Source: 1 NEWS

Patsy Beverwijk was behind the plan and said she just wanted to spread some joy.

“Kids love dinosaurs, they bring a smile to adults too, my husband and I enjoy bringing fun to folk,” she said.

“We went to Bream Bay Medical Centre for our vaccination and we all feel great."

Karen Chapman, a nurse at Bream Bay Medical centre said she loved the dinosaurs.

“It was just so wonderful,” Chapman said.

“I just want to say thank you, they were just gorgeous."

Beverwijk purchased the dinosaur costumes a couple of years ago, and she and her family wear them at annual Christmas parades in Waipu.

The group went for their vaccines in the dinosaur costumes last month before the latest Covid outbreak.

