Waiouru helicopter crash: Two men critically injured, another has serious injuries

A helicopter carrying five people has crashed about 35km northeast of Waiouru this morning, injuring three people.

Helicopter (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed to 1 NEWS the helicopter crashed just before 9am today.

A spokesperson from Transport Accident Investigation Commission has confirmed to 1 NEWS five people were on board including the pilot.

Two men, both aged in their 40s are in a critical condition, Hawke's Bay District Health Board has confirmed to 1 NEWS.

Anther man, aged in his 30s is in a serious condition.

Two other men were assessed by St John upon arrival at Bridge Pa airport by rescue helicopter and did not require hospital treatment.

The CAA is sending three investigators to the scene this afternoon.

1 NEWS understands the Defence Minister has been informed by NZDF that the helicopter is not one of their aircrafts.

The crash occurred at Ngamatea Station in the Kaweka Ranges.



