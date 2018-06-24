Waioeka Gorge remains closed as crews work to remove incredible slip caught on video

NZTA says the Waioeka Gorge remains closed today as crews work to remove a large slip which was caught on camera on Sunday.

The slip came down on State Highway 2 between Oponae (Wairata Road) and Wairata (Wairata Road).

Detours are through State Highways 5 or 25, NZTA said, though the detours could add up to three hours to a journey.

Engineers were yesterday brought in to check the stability of the site prior to work getting underway.