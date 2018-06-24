 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Waioeka Gorge remains closed as crews work to remove incredible slip caught on video

share

Source:

1 NEWS

NZTA says the Waioeka Gorge remains closed today as crews work to remove a large slip which was caught on camera on Sunday.

It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.
Source: Michael Tabudravu

The slip came down on State Highway 2 between Oponae (Wairata Road) and Wairata (Wairata Road).

Detours are through State Highways 5 or 25, NZTA said, though the detours could add up to three hours to a journey.

Engineers were yesterday brought in to check the stability of the site prior to work getting underway.

The man who filmed the large slip cascading down a hill in the Waioeka Gorge, Michael Tabudravu, says he's has been inundated with messages since posting the impressive footage on Facebook.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Robbie Cederwall

'He had a magical way of brightening up your day' - father's tribute to teen son who died following crash on Auckland beach

00:39
2
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

3
Troy George Skinner

NZ man who had been speaking online with US girl, 14, shot by her mum after trying to smash his way into their home

00:18
4
Kyrgios was filmed imitating a lewd act during the Queen's Club championships in London.

Nick Kyrgios fined over $25,000 for doing obscene action with water bottle

01:39
5
Europe Correspondent Joy Reid looks at the history behind the Prince Luis’s name.

Details announced of Prince Louis' christening

04:03
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to discuss today's World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Ronaldo shows he's human and the boys go off VAR

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to discuss today's World Cup action.

Robbie Cederwall

'He had a magical way of brightening up your day' - father's tribute to teen son who died following crash on Auckland beach

Robbie William Henry Cederwall died in the early hours of today after suffering critical injures in the crash.


Troy George Skinner

NZ man who had been speaking online with US girl, 14, shot by her mum after trying to smash his way into their home

Troy George Skinner was reportedly shot last week after he allegedly smashed a glass door and tried to enter the Goochland home.

03:10
Party bosses today announced a full inquiry.

Man charged with indecent assault over Labour youth camp scandal

An investigation was launched after allegations were made of inappropriate behaviour at the camp event in Waihi in February.

05:08
He said a return to pre-2013 bail laws would not be an appropriate fix, but emphasised the need for reformative policy.

A 'smart, sensible, appropriate policy' needed for New Zealand bail laws - Winston Peters

The Acting PM said a return to pre-2013 bail laws would not be an appropriate fix.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 