Waimarama residents told to boil water after E coli found in public supply

Residents in the Hawke's Bay town of Waimarama are being told to boil their water before drinking it, after water tests today showed low levels of E coli in the public supply.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Residents in the coastal town, who take their water from the Hastings District Council town supply should boil the water before using it for drinking, cleaning teeth, making ice, washing dishes and preparing food, until further notice", Hastings District Council asset manager Craig Thew said.

"Please follow this advice to avoid gastroenteritis (diarrhoea and vomiting) and other serious illnesses."

Council staff are working to discover the source of the contamination and will keep the residents informed.