 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Waimarama residents told to boil water after E coli found in public supply

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Residents in the Hawke's Bay town of Waimarama are being told to boil their water before drinking it, after water tests today showed low levels of E coli in the public supply.

But officials believe testing which showed E-coli contamination in a water tanker may be a false alarm.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Residents in the coastal town, who take their water from the Hastings District Council town supply should boil the water before using it for drinking, cleaning teeth, making ice, washing dishes and preparing food, until further notice", Hastings District Council asset manager Craig Thew said.

"Please follow this advice to avoid gastroenteritis (diarrhoea and vomiting) and other serious illnesses."

Council staff are working to discover the source of the contamination and will keep the residents informed.

The Hawke's Bay town of Havelock North had a gastro outbreak after campylobacter bacteria was found in the Hastings water supply last August. 

Related

Hawke's Bay

Health

00:40
Craig Foss says there needs to be clearer direction to get through gastro bug epidemic in Hawke's Bay.

Havelock North residents 'more scared and more angry' as fears grow over E.coli - local MP

But officials believe testing which showed E-coli contamination in a water tanker may be a false alarm.

Hawke's Bay school forced to close after E.Coli detection

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:53
1
Students from Kelston Boys High as well as those close to Lauaki combined to give the former All Black the send-off he deserved.

Watch: Sione Lauaki farewelled with spine-tingling haka

01:37
2
Lauaki was fare-welled today, with Stephanie Lauaki talking about the influene of the former All Black on their children.

'He was the person we all needed him to be' – Sione Lauaki's wife Stephanie's beautiful tribute

00:35
3
Lauaki is just one of several Kelston Boys' High’s former students to play for New Zealand, however his impact could be the biggest.

Emotional funeral service held for All Blacks star Sione Lauaki


01:45
4
The eldest of the Lauaki children delivered a touching tribute to her brother at his funeral in Auckland today.

'He told us to never forget where you come from' – Paenga Kovi Lauaki talks about growing up with younger brother Sione

00:36
5
The 63-year-old billionaire is in New Zealand to film the new Disney movie A Wrinkle In Time and has been singing our praises.

'Amazing, love it!' - Oprah shares excitement over NZ chopper ride with fans

00:30
Cruise ship passengers applaud rescue effort after woman spends an hour lost at sea

Watch: Kiwi musician captures rescue mission after woman falls off cruise ship

The women spent almost nearly an hour lost in the Pacific Ocean yesterday.


01:21
Robert Irwin continues his dad’s legacy, sharing his passion for animals on The Tonight Show

Watch: 'You're actually your dad' - Steve Irwin's son shares legacy on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show

Robert Irwin introduced the talk show host to a variety of exotic animals.


An engraving of a swastika and Adolf Hitler's name are seen on the back of Hitler's personal traveling telephone at Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City, Md., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Auction house president Bill Panagopulos says Russian officers gave the phone to Brig. Sir Ralph Rayner during a visit to Hitler's Berlin bunker in 1945. Rayner's son is now selling it. Panagopulos says bidding will start at $100,000 this weekend. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Hitler's 'weapon of mass distruction' up for auction

The phone, which Hitler used to give orders that took many lives, has already had bids of over $140K.

01:18
Participants include designer Diane von Furstenberg and models Doutzen Kroes and Winnie Harlow.

Watch: Fashion industry takes on Trump in 'I Am an Immigrant' video

A day after New York fashion week finishes, 81 fashion celebrities stand together against Trump's immigration ban.


00:11
It happened in Houston but it seems Jesse "Tex" Leos's catching skills may have been honed by his time playing football in Geelong, Australia.

Watch: Good save! Quick-thinking worker catches toddler with one hand as he topples off counter

It happened in Houston but it seems Jesse "Tex" Leos's catching skills may have been honed by his time playing football in Geelong, Australia.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ