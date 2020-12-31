Waikeria prisoner who surrendered during standoff assaulted by other inmates, Corrections says

Corrections say a prisoner who surrendered during the standoff at Waikeria Prison yesterday was assaulted by fellow inmates before he did so.

In a statement this morning a Corrections spokesperson says the standoff at the prison in Waikato that now involves 16 men continues today.

Efforts to negotiate with a local kaumātua fell flat yesterday, after a request for their visit by the prisoners.

The prison riot started on Tuesday after a fire was lit in the prison’s exercise yard resulting in major damage to a section of the prison.

“One prisoner surrendered to staff late yesterday afternoon. Prior to surrendering he was assaulted by the others, who attempted to prevent him from leaving,” a Corrections spokesperson said in a statement today.

“The prisoners continued to light fires last night and cause further damage. They have also thrown objects at Corrections staff patrolling the area.

“Yesterday the prisoners agreed with negotiators to surrender if they were able to speak with kaumatua. This was facilitated however did not resolve the situation.

“Later in the day the prisoners committed to surrendering if they could speak with MP Rawiri Waititi. This was also facilitated and did not resolve the situation.

Around 200 other prisoners were evacuated to other facilities due to concerns for their safety.

The men say they're protesting well-documented issues with living conditions at Waikeria Prison.

Earlier this year, a report following a surprise visit from the Ombudsman found prisoners were being double bunked in cells designed for one, there was a lack of natural light and poor ventilation, and prisoners were forced to eat near toilets.

The report concluded the high-security unit is no longer fit for purpose.

A report from the prison inspectorate in 2017 found the high security wing at Waikeria was in very poor condition, and another report two years later found little had been done to improve the top jail.

1 NEWS has been told of inmates having to wash underwear and socks in the shower as they can't access a laundry, as well as being made to drink dirty brown water.