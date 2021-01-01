TODAY |

Waikeria Prison standoff: More than 1000 people sign petition urging protesting inmates get food and water

Kim Baker Wilson, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source: 1 NEWS

An online petition urging food and water to be given to the 16 remaining protesting inmates at Waikeria Prison has passed 1000 signatures.

The stand-off is heading into its fourth night as violence escalates. Source: 1 NEWS

The petition has been started by advocacy group People Against Prisons Aotearoa (PAPA).

The Department of Corrections said several days ago in their only press briefing since the stand-off started that no additional food and water would be given to the inmates.

It said this would instead form part of negotiation tactics.

PAPA is calling on Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis to intervene, as are the Māori and National parties, however Davis is maintaining silence.

A spokesperson for the minister said he won’t be commenting until the stand-off is over because Corrections and emergency services need space to do their jobs in a safe way.

Waikeria Prison Source: 1 NEWS

On Friday night Corrections claimed inmates had makeshift weapons intended for use against staff, and had busted into a room containing power tools, shields, batons and body armour.

In what’s said to be a manifesto from the prisoners, they say they are protesting for a greater cause and not rioting.

The prisoners say they're protesting poor conditions at the prison.

They said showing intimidation “will only fuel the fire of future violence”.

Corrections said on Friday night there are concerns around the structural integrity of the severely damaged part of the prison, and the stand-off remains a “highly volatile and dangerous situation”.

On Saturday, the destructive stand-off is into its fifth day.

