Waikeria Prison protesters prepared to 'stick it out'- relative

A relative of one of the men protesting at Waikeria Prison says he's prepared to die for the protest, and Fire and Emergency have responded to the prison again overnight.

Large flames at Waikeria Prison could be seen by nearby residents as protests enter their sixth night. Source: 1 NEWS

A plume of smoke can be seen rising from the fire- damaged buildings at Waikeria Prison this morning.

Several Fire and Emergency vehicles have been on the premises, but the agency won't comment on what happened there overnight.

However, fires have been lit most nights since the protest started, and the Department of Corrections has said it's concerned about the structural integrity of the buildings.

Sixteen inmates have been protesting at the prison since Tuesday, when several fires started. Corrections has said there's been widespread destruction of buildings and property, and the men have acted violently.

Amnesty International say ‘urgent action’ needed from Kelvin Davis as Waikeria Prison protest continues

But the men have said they're protesting unacceptable conditions at the prison, after complaints about inhumane treatment had not been listened to.

Several family members of the prisoners are outside the gates again today. They are calling for a peaceful end to the protest.

One told RNZ that their cousin who is protesting doesn't care if he lives or dies, because he's standing up for his rights.

She said he'd become fed up with conditions in the jail, and was determined to stick it out.

"He was agitated, he was hungry, he was thirsty... but he said he'd stick it out... at least he knows he's standing up for his rights and the rights of others who are going to be incarcerated in this prison."

The woman said her cousin was only on remand for non-payment of fines and had a 6-month-old baby at home.

Corrections has said the men have been given opportunities to negotiate, and would not be given water unless they surrender.

In a statement this morning, Corrections said the situation remained "incredibly volatile".

"The prisoners have continued to light fires within the facility overnight, make threats toward our staff and police and throw debris at them from the roof of the buildings.

"Our options for intervention are limited due to the dangers present."

Māori Party leader Rawiri Waititi, who previously tried to negotiate with the prisoners at their request, was also expected back at the site today.