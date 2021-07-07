TODAY |

Waikawa Museum closed after 'substance of concern' found

Source:  1 NEWS

Waikawa Museum has been closed after a "substance of concern" was found. 

Waikawa Museum. Source: Google Maps

Police said the Defence Force's explosive ordnance disposal unit from Christchurch was heading to the scene.

The situation will be assessed and the substance disposed of safely, police said.

"The disposal will happen today in a safe environment away from the museum.

"Police and fire staff are working closely with the NZ Defence Force Explosive Ordance Disposal team to ensure this incident is managed safely," a spokesperson said. 
 

