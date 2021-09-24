Waikato's upper Hauraki at Level 2 from Saturday

The upper Hauraki region in the Waikato will move to Alert Level 2 from Friday 11.59pm, the Deputy Prime Minister has confirmed.

The region was put on high alert on Monday after a remand prisoner and three of his household contacts tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, the area was put in a bespoke Alert Level 3 arrangement.

Grant Robertson said the move to Alert Level 2 is safe because of the “incredible response from the upper Hauraki community”.

“People [were] getting tested, following the health advice and sticking to the alert level requirements.”

More than 1000 tests have been undertaken in the area since Monday. All have come back negative, except for the remand prisoner’s household, Robertson said.

He said tests undertaken at Mangatangi School, where two students connected to the remand prisoner had tested Covid-positive, have all come back negative.

Widespread wastewater testing in the area also returned “no unexpected detections” for Covid-19, Robertson said.