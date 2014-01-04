Waikato woman recounts being nearly run down by out-of-control car: 'I could feel the heat of the engine'

An eyewitness has described the moment a car nearly collided into her while she was out walking her two dogs in Waikato early this morning.

Carole DenningKemp says the car travelled at considerable speed down Forkert Rd in Ohaupo, south of Hamilton, and swerved widely to go into the driveway of the Ohaupo Sports Rugby Club but missed, crashing through the fence in front of her.

"I could feel the heat of the engine on the backs of my legs as I ran, pulling the dogs with me," she said.

She says the car stopped, and then revved up and did a burnout on the grass, leaving Ms Denning-Kemp trembling and shaken.

Police received reports of a car driving erratically around the western areas of Hamilton 7.27am.

The fleeing vehicle eluded police for some time and the car was later found abandoned at Whatawhata School.