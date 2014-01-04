 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Waikato woman recounts being nearly run down by out-of-control car: 'I could feel the heat of the engine'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An eyewitness has described the moment a car nearly collided into her while she was out walking her two dogs in Waikato early this morning.

Carole DenningKemp says the car travelled at considerable speed down Forkert Rd in Ohaupo, south of Hamilton, and swerved widely to go into the driveway of the Ohaupo Sports Rugby Club but missed, crashing through the fence in front of her.

"I could feel the heat of the engine on the backs of my legs as I ran, pulling the dogs with me," she said.

She says the car stopped, and then revved up and did a burnout on the grass, leaving Ms Denning-Kemp trembling and shaken.

Police received reports of a car driving erratically around the western areas of Hamilton 7.27am.

The fleeing vehicle eluded police for some time and the car was later found abandoned at Whatawhata School.

Police have launched and investigation over the incident.

Related

Accidents

Hamilton and Waikato

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:47
1
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Serena Williams announces engagement after New Zealand arrival

2
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend are on holiday in New Zealand.

Big Bang Theory star takes selfies while on holiday in NZ

00:17
3
The man shared the video with his friends on Instagram, sparking an online backlash.

Aussie bodybuilder banned from gym for life after mocking woman working out in video

00:18
4
The superstar arrived this morning to compete in next week’s ASB Classic in Auckland.

'Hey all you Kiwi's out there!' – Serena Williams' personal message to New Zealand

00:47
5
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Watch: She's here! Tennis superstar Serena Williams touches down in NZ

00:54
Campbell, who is in NZ with his UB40 band, sits down with Astro and Mickey Virtue for a chat.

'There is a burden of shame that we feel coming here' - UB40 star Ali Campbell reflects on Treaty of Waitangi during NZ visit

Campbell, who is in NZ with his UB40 band, sits down with Astro and Mickey Virtue for a chat.

00:35
Tournament director Karl Budge reeled off some big names when asked who could replace Juan Martin del Potro.

'We've contacted Federer, Nadal and Novak' – another tennis superstar could be heading to ASB Classic

Tournament director Karl Budge reeled off some big names when asked who could replace Juan Martin del Potro.

Police say the honey was likely being prepared to export overseas.

Aussie manuka honey as powerful as Kiwi cousin, study says

Sydney researchers have found Australian manuka honey is as powerful against bacteria as the more commonly known NZ variety.

ASB Classic lose big names as Ivanovic, Stephens both withdraw

Defending champion Stephens has pulled out with injury, while Ivanovic has retired.

00:31
Rolleston says "I have angels watching over me" after the crash near Opotiki in July.

Video: 'I feel blessed to live another day' – Boy star James Rolleston speaks after harrowing July car crash

"I took so much for granted, like brushing my teeth and talking," the actor says five months on from the serious crash.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ