Waikato University Vice-Chancellor Neil Quigley reappointed for another five years

University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley has been reappointed to the role for a further five years.

Chancellor James Bolger ONZ says the University Council is delighted to extend Professor Quigley’s leadership.  

"Professor Quigley has exceeded the University Council’s expectations, having focused on refining the University’s strategic direction, and delivering on an ambitious plan for investment, transformation and growth over the past four years," Mr Bolger said. 

"In addition to revitalising our existing qualifications and developing new programmes to meet the changing needs of our students, under Professor Quigley’s leadership we have invested in new campuses in the Tauranga CBD and in Hangzhou, China," he said. 

The University of Waikato has also made an impressive climb up the international ranks by more than 130 places since 2015, as well as growing student numbers domestically and internationally, the university said.

Professor Quigley’s current appointment extends to February 2020 and the reappointment will continue his term to February 2025.

Professor Quigley says he is looking forward to delivering further on the University’s strategy and continuing to develop innovative responses to the challenges of a changing higher-education sector. 

"I’m committed to excellence across our organisation and to serving the needs of our local, national and international communities," he said. 

"I’m proud of the distinctive experience we offer to our students and staff, the strong relationships we have in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty, and I’m excited about the opportunities ahead of us."  

Professor Quigley is the University of Waikato’s fifth Vice-Chancellor since its inception in 1964.

Māori carvings at the entrance to the University of Waikato, Hamilton. Source: istock.com
