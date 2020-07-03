TODAY |

Waikato Tainui meet with Winston Peters hoping to get Ihumātao resolved before election

Source:  1 NEWS

Waikato Tainui have met with New Zealand First leader Winston Peters in a bid to get the stalled Ihumātao deal over the line before the election.

The New Zealand First leader is said to have concerns about the proposed deal. Source: 1 NEWS

The Fletcher-owned land was meant for a housing development but has been occupied by protestors for nearly a year.

A Government buyout is on the table but Mr Peters is understood to have concerns about whether or not any sort of housing will be built, given housing, not treaty legislation, would be used to settle the dispute.

The deal over the disputed land in South Auckland is expected to cost more than $30 million.

NZ First has publicly opposed using taxpayer funds to purchase the land.

Last year, MP Shane Jones labelled protestors "freedom campers".

Fletcher Building warned the Government and protestors in February it could not hold off developing the land indefinitely. 

