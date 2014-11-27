Waikato shopkeeper confronted by trio of armed robbers

A Waikato shopkeeper had to dash to the back of his dairy to protect family when three masked men, armed with a pistol and golf club, burst in.

About 4.30pm yesterday, the trio entered Waingaro Road Dairy in Ngaruawahia, 21km north-west of Hamilton.

The shopkeeper retreated to the back of the dairy arrived to keep himself and his family safe.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The offenders took a large amount of tobacco and cigarettes before leaving the dairy and fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Police said the car was taken from a Ngaruawahia address earlier in the day.

It was dumped outside an early childhood centre in Brownlee Avenue, about 600 to 700 metres away from the Waingaro Dairy.

This area is frequented by hundreds of people daily, including people who use the Hakarimata Summit Track steps as part of their fitness programme, police say.

The three offenders are believed to be aged in their late teens or early 20s, are of skinny to medium builds, were about 180cm tall, were wearing dark coloured long shorts, lighter coloured hoodies and had masks covering their faces.

The stolen vehicle they used in the robbery was a blue-green 1997 Nissan Sentra Hatchback.