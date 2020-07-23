TODAY |

Waikato school selling its whole playground on Trade Me

A school near Morrinsville is selling its entire playground on Trade Me, with the winning bidder only required to come along, dig it up, and take it away.

Tauhei Combined School's unusual auction had this morning reached a current bid of $620.

According to the auction page, the playground includes all your favourites - a slide, flying fox, fireman's pole, balance beams, swings and tire bridge.

Principal Chris May told Stuff the old playground was being sold to make way for a nice new one, and that he would prefer if the digging work was done when the kids weren't at school.

The Waikato school only has 35 children, and they all had input on what they wanted from the new playground.

The auction closes Tuesday morning.

