Waikato River swimmer dies after dam gates open

One person has died after being swept down the Waikato River, near Aratiatia Dam, 16km north of Taupo today.

The Waikato River. Source: 1 NEWS

Four people were carried down the river when the gates to the dam opened and water rushed out, 1 NEWS was told.

Huka Falls River Cruise's Angela Kilmister said there were people swimming in the area, which is heavily signed with "no swimming" warnings.

"We heard the sirens for the dam gates opening and even though the group were quite far down the water is still strong," she said.

Three people swam to the side of the river and are safe and well.

The three that made it out of the water were treated by ambulance on site.